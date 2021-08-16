Volumes spurt at eClerx Services Ltd counter

-
eClerx Services Ltd registered volume of 16322 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2535 shares
Poly Medicure Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 August 2021.
eClerx Services Ltd registered volume of 16322 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2535 shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.2,281.00. Volumes stood at 1575 shares in the last session.
Poly Medicure Ltd notched up volume of 25632 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5887 shares. The stock slipped 7.83% to Rs.832.50. Volumes stood at 2756 shares in the last session.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 25.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.62 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.10% to Rs.105.75. Volumes stood at 5.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd recorded volume of 59363 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19551 shares. The stock gained 5.97% to Rs.4,302.75. Volumes stood at 18106 shares in the last session.
KPIT Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 4.14 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.22% to Rs.353.55. Volumes stood at 2.39 lakh shares in the last session.
