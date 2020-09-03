Economic Advisory Council Of 15th Finance Commission To Meet Tomorrow

-
The Chairman N K Singh and the Members of Fifteenth Finance Commission will hold a day long meeting with the Economic Advisory Council of the Commission tomorrow.
The meeting is for a Final discussion on GDP growth, tax buoyancy of the Centre and the States, GST compensation, revenue deficit grant and fiscal consolidation.
