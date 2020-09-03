JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Damodar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NBCC (India) jumps on signing MoU for construction project
Business Standard

Economic Advisory Council Of 15th Finance Commission To Meet Tomorrow

Capital Market 

The Chairman N K Singh and the Members of Fifteenth Finance Commission will hold a day long meeting with the Economic Advisory Council of the Commission tomorrow.

The meeting is for a Final discussion on GDP growth, tax buoyancy of the Centre and the States, GST compensation, revenue deficit grant and fiscal consolidation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU