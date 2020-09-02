Cabinet Approves MOU Between India And Japan For Cooperation In Textile Sector

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi coins new term for 'CORONA'- Koi road par na nikle
PM welcomes armed forces' thank you gesture for 'COVID-19 warriors'
With patience, cooperation and alertness COVID-19 pandemic will be defeated: PM Modi
Prime Minister Highlights Need To Build Self Reliant India
PM Modi didn't speak about strategy for coronavirus testing: Congress
-
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved for signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Textiles Committee, India and M/s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan for improving quality and testing of Indian textiles and Clothing for the Japanese market.
The MoU would enable M/s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan in assigning Textile Committee as their cooperative Testing and Inspection service providers in the Republic of India for Textiles & Apparel products including Technical Textiles and any other products mutually agreed upon at a later date for both domestic and overseas clients/buyers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU