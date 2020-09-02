JUST IN
Cabinet Approves MOU Between India And Japan For Cooperation In Textile Sector

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved for signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Textiles Committee, India and M/s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan for improving quality and testing of Indian textiles and Clothing for the Japanese market.

The MoU would enable M/s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan in assigning Textile Committee as their cooperative Testing and Inspection service providers in the Republic of India for Textiles & Apparel products including Technical Textiles and any other products mutually agreed upon at a later date for both domestic and overseas clients/buyers.

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 16:50 IST

