India's Rank In Global Innovation Index Improves By Four Places Says NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog stated yesterday that India has climbed 4 spots and has been ranked 48th by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in the Global Innovation Index 2020 rankings. In midst of the Covid -19 pandemic, it comes as an uplifting for India, and is a testament of its robust R&D Ecosystem. India was at the 52nd position in 2019 and was ranked 81st in the year 2015.

It is a remarkable achievement to be in a league of highly innovative developed nations all over the globe. The WIPO had also accepted India as one of the leading innovation achievers of 2019 in the central and southern Asian region, as it has shown a consistent improvement in its innovation ranking for the last 5 years. The consistent improvement in the global innovation index rankings is owing to the immense knowledge capital, the vibrant startup ecosystem, and the amazing work done by the public & private research organizations. The scientific ministries like the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of space have played a pivotal role in the enriching the national innovation Ecosystem.

