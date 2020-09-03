Currency In Circulation Contracts 0.30% On Week

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) reported yesterday that currency in circulation fell 0.30% on the week to stand at Rs 26.80 lakh crore as on August 28th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money was flat on the week at Rs 31.93 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 23.20% on a year ago basis compared to 12.9% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 9.5% so far while the reserve money has expanded by 5.4%.

