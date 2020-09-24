Economic Buzz: India Passes Three Labour Codes To Pave Way For Enactment Game Changer Labour Laws

Ministry of Labour & Employment noted yesterday that the parliament has passed three Labour Codes to pave way for enactment of historic Game changer Labour Laws. The Rajya Sabha has passed three labour codes namely, Industrial Relations Code, 2020 (ii) Code on Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code, 2020 & (iii) Social Security Code, 2020. With this, the decks for enactment of these codes have been cleared as Lok Sabha had already passed these Bills.

Speaking during the discussions on the bills, Santosh Gangwar, the Minister of State with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment,.described the Bills as historic game changer which will harmonize the needs of workers, industries and other related parties. He said that these Labour Codes will prove to be an important milestone for the welfare of the workers in the country. The Minister further said that the Social Security Code provides a framework to include organized and unorganized sector workers under the ambit of comprehensive social security. The Social Security Code contains provisions relating to EPFO, ESIC, building construction workers, maternity benefits, gratuity and social security fund for unorganized sector workers.

