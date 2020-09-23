Total Capacity Of Cold Storages In India Stands At 374.25 Lakh MT

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare noted in a latest update today that as per available information, there are 8186 number of cold storages with capacity of 374.25 Lakh Metric Tonnes or MT is available in the country for storing perishable horticulture produce like fruits and vegetables.

A study on All India Cold-chain Infrastructure Capacity (AICIC-2015) carried out by NABARD Consultancy Service (NABCONS) assessed requirement of 350 lakh MT capacity of cold storage for perishable fruits and vegetables. Government is implementing various schemes under which financial assistance is provided for setting up of cold storages throughout the country to bridge the gap between availability and required cold storage capacity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)