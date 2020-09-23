Covid-19 Recoveries In India Exceed New Cases For Fifth Day

India is reporting steep increase in Covid -19 recoveries. New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for the fifth consecutive day, an official update noted today. A total of 89,746 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country, whereas the number of new confirmed cases stands at 83,347. With this, the total number of recoveries are 45,87,613. The Recovery Rate is 81.25% today.
India has the highest recovered cases in the world. It contributes 19.5% to the global recoveries. A total of 75% of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten States/UTs, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka , Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Haryana. Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 20,000 new cases of recovered patients. Andhra Pradesh contributed more than 10,000 to the single day recoveries.
