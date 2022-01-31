Economic Survey Says PLI And Infrastructure Boost Would support Pace Of Recovery

The Economic Survey says the introduction of the production linked incentive scheme (PLI) to encourage scaling up of industries and major boost provided to infrastructure-both physical as well as digital-combined with continued measures to reduce transaction costs and improve ease of doing business, would support the pace of recovery. Several initiatives such as National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), National Monetization Plan (NMP), amongst others, have been taken to propel the infrastructure investment. Capital expenditure for the Indian Railways has been substantially increased form an average annual of Rs. 45,980 crores during 2009-14 to Rs. 155,181 crores in 2020-21 and it has been budgeted to further increase to Rs. 215,058 crores in 2021-22.

This implies five times increase in comparison to the 2014 level. In addition, the extent of road construction per day increased substantially in 2020-21 to 36.5 kms per day from 28 kms per day in 2019-20, a rise by 30.4 percent as compared to the previous year. The Government has also heralded a major boost to the electronics hardware sector and brought in structural and procedural reform in the telecom sector.

