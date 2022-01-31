Indian Economy Likely To Grow 8-8.5% In FY 2023 Says Economic Survey

India is expected to see an 8% to 8.5% GDP growth in the financial year 2022-23, according to Economic Survey 2022. Private sector investment to pick with financial system in good position to provide support to revival of economy.

Robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending to support growth next fiscal. Growth in FY23 to be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)