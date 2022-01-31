Economic Survey Pegs India GDP Growth At 9.2% For FY22

-
The Economic Survey tabled by the Finance Ministry on Monday, 31 January 2022 pegs economic growth for 2022-23 at 8-8.5% and for 2021-22 GDP expansion at 9.2%. Economic activity has recovered to pre-pandemic level, economy well placed to take on challenges in 2022-23, the survey noted. Growth in FY23 to be supported by vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations. Growth projections based on oil price projection of USD 70-75 per barrel next fiscal, against current price of USD 90.
