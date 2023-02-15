ED arrests Kerala CM's ex-principal secretary Sivasankar in Life Mission case

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last night, in connection with the Life Mission project case.

Sivasankar had retired on 31 January 2023.

The case involves the alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act in the Life Mission project project. The project intended to provide homes to the poor who lost their houses in the floods of 2018.

Sivasankar was earlier arrested in a related gold smuggling case involving diplomatic baggage to UAE consulate.

