Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned for the day over Adani controversy

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day were adjourned until 3 February, 11:00 IST after opposition members sought discussion over allegations of irregularities against Adani Group.

Opposition parties' protested over Hindenburg Research's report on Adani Group and its reported impact on the Indian stock market and other issues.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Tuesday (31 January). It will continue till the 6th of April this year.

It will have 27 sittings spread over 66 days. The first part of the session will go on till the 13th of February. There will be a recess from the 14th of February to the 12th of March to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries and Departments.

The second part of the Budget Session will begin on the 13th of March and continue till the 6th of April.

