Filing of nominations for assembly elections in Tripura ends

Filing of nomination papers ended Monday (30 January) for the upcoming Assembly polls in Tripura. As many as 305 candidates of various political parties have submitted their nominations. Among them, 228 candidates filed their nominations on Monday.

The state is going to poll on 16 February 2023.

The results for the polls will be announced on 2 March 2023.

The Tripura Legislative Assembly or Tripura Vidhan Sabha is the unicameral legislature of the Indian state of Tripura, with 60 members of the Legislative Assembly. The present Assembly is the 12th Legislative Assembly, where Ratan Chakraborty is the current speaker of the House.

Manik Saha is the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura. Saha was a member of Indian National Congress before joining Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016.

