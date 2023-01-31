Budget Session of Parliament begins today

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on Tuesday (31 January) with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the session today. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented tomorrow.

The Budget session will continue till the 6th of April this year. It will have 27 sittings spread over 66 days.

The first part of the session will go on till the 13th of February. There will be a recess from the 14th of February to the 12th of March to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries and Departments.

The second part of the Budget Session will begin on the 13th of March and continue till the 6th of April.

Ahead of Budget Session of Parliament, an all-party meeting was held at Parliament House Complex on Monday (30 January). The Government sought cooperation from all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

