LS, RS adjourned till 6th Feb amid Adani row

The Parliament session witnessed uproar again today, 3 February 2023, with Opposition parties demanding an investigation into the ongoing stock market rout of Adani Group companies.

A united Opposition has demanded a probe into the Adani group, either by a Joint Parliament Committee or a Chief Justice of India (CJI)-appointed panel.

Both Houses have been adjourned till 6 February 2023.

The Parliament was adjourned in a similar manner yesterday due to which no discussions could be held.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Tuesday (31 January). It will continue till the 6th of April this year.

It will have 27 sittings spread over 66 days. The first part of the session will go on till the 13th of February. There will be a recess from the 14th of February to the 12th of March to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries and Departments.

The second part of the Budget Session will begin on the 13th of March and continue till the 6th of April.

