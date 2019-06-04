Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd extends gains

is quoting at Rs 208.3, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 13.68% gain in NIFTY and a 25.06% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 208.3, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 12042.15. The Sensex is at 40143.57, down 0.31%. has added around 48.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13636.1, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 186.18 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)