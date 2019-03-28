Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd gains for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 195.55, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.08% in last one year as compared to a 12.69% jump in and a 20.79% jump in the Financial Services index.

gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 195.55, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 11508.05. The Sensex is at 38338.47, up 0.54%. has gained around 40.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12302.85, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 124.77 based on earnings ending December 18.

