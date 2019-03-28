Punjab National Bank spurts 1.45%, rises for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 94.75, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.61% in last one year as compared to a 12.69% gain in and a 24.14% gain in the Bank index.

rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 94.75, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 11508.05. The Sensex is at 38338.47, up 0.54%. has added around 23.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has added around 11.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30019.8, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 218.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 399.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 94.85, up 1.23% on the day. Punjab National Bank is down 1.61% in last one year as compared to a 12.69% gain in NIFTY and a 24.14% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)