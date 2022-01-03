Eicher Motors in demand after motorcycle sales rise 7% YoY in Dec

Eicher Motors gained 3.35% to Rs 2,676.65 after the company said that its total motorcycles sales rose 7% to 73,739 units in December 2021 as against 68,995 units sold in the same period last year.

While sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity upto 350cc fell by 2% to 62,543 units, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc soared 107% to 11,196 units in December 2021 over December 2020.

The company exported 8,552 motorcycle units (up 14% YoY) during the period under review.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 8.69% to Rs 373.20 crore on a 5.43% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,249.56 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

