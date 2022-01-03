Bajaj Auto Dec sales decline 3% YoY

The company's total auto sales in December 2021 stood at 362,470 units, down by 3% from 3,72,532 units sold in December 2020.

On a sequential basis, the total auto sales declined by 4.4% as compared with 379,276 units sold in November 2021.

The company's total domestic sales rose 5% to 1,45,979 units while export sales fell 7% to 2,16,491 units in December 2021 as compared with the same period last year.

The company's total 2-wheeler sales declined 6% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to 3,18,769 units during the month of December 2021. Total commercial vehicle (CV) sales, however, recorded a growth of 29% Y-o-Y to 43,701 units in December 2021.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 0.56% higher at Rs 3,269.05 on BSE.

Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 70.8% to Rs 2,039.86 crore on a 19.1% surge in net sales to Rs 8,385.78 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

