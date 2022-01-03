Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 72.03 points or 1.88% at 3913.15 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.64%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.1%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.44%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.06%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 1.5%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.21%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.98%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.41%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 0.03%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 445.52 or 0.76% at 58699.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 130.75 points or 0.75% at 17484.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 290.65 points or 0.99% at 29748.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 66.86 points or 0.76% at 8857.98.

On BSE,2371 shares were trading in green, 679 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

