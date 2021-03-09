Eicher Motors Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2578.85, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 45.26% in last one year as compared to a 42.9% rally in NIFTY and a 58.34% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2578.85, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 14945.05. The Sensex is at 50434.99, down 0.01%.Eicher Motors Ltd has eased around 11.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10507.35, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2583.15, down 0.18% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 45.26% in last one year as compared to a 42.9% rally in NIFTY and a 58.34% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 58.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

