JMC Projects (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prakash Industries Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 March 2021.

JMC Projects (India) Ltd spiked 17.34% to Rs 92.05 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33577 shares in the past one month.

Prakash Industries Ltd soared 10.82% to Rs 68.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd surged 9.95% to Rs 13.04. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 100.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd rose 8.21% to Rs 158.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd spurt 7.94% to Rs 99.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96400 shares in the past one month.

