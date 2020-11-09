Eicher Motors Ltd extends gains

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2182.55, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.1% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.69% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2182.55, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12394.2. The Sensex is at 42362.73, up 1.12%. Eicher Motors Ltd has risen around 0.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8006.1, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2191.8, up 2.12% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 2.1% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.69% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 41.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)