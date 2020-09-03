Eicher Motors Ltd jumps nearly 4%

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2254.85, up 3.92% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% gain in NIFTY and a 18.92% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7976.95, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.84 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

