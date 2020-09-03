IFGL Refractories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd, R S Software (India) Ltd, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd and Plastiblends India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2020.

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd, R S Software (India) Ltd, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd and Plastiblends India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2020.

IFGL Refractories Ltd soared 13.55% to Rs 167.55 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6622 shares in the past one month.

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd spiked 10.40% to Rs 1437.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 178 shares in the past one month.

R S Software (India) Ltd surged 9.81% to Rs 20.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5076 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10003 shares in the past one month.

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd jumped 8.61% to Rs 15.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37974 shares in the past one month.

Plastiblends India Ltd advanced 8.07% to Rs 203.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18489 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4934 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)