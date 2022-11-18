Eicher Motors Ltd Slides 1.94%

Eicher Motors Ltd has lost 6.48% over last one month compared to 0.82% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.45% rise in the SENSEX

Eicher Motors Ltd lost 1.94% today to trade at Rs 3377. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.79% to quote at 29402.04. The index is up 0.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd decreased 1.54% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd lost 1.2% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 11.04 % over last one year compared to the 3.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 4583 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23278 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3886 on 01 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2110 on 07 Mar 2022.

