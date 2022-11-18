JUST IN
Route Mobile Ltd Surges 1.99%

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 1.13% over last one month compared to 5.31% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 4.62% rise in the SENSEX

Route Mobile Ltd gained 1.99% today to trade at Rs 1353.75. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.57% to quote at 1824.19. The index is up 5.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd increased 1.27% and HFCL Ltd added 0.82% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 2.26 % over last one year compared to the 3.7% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 1.13% over last one month compared to 5.31% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 4.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1169 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7382 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1974.8 on 17 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1052.6 on 23 Jun 2022.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 09:30 IST

