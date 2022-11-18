Vedanta gains as board to mull dividend on 22 November

-
-
Vedanta rose 2.83% to Rs 315.90 after the mining company announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 22 November 2022 to consider and approve third interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.
The record date for the interim dividend, if declared, is fixed on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.
Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.
On consolidated basis, Vedanta's net profit declined 53.71% to Rs 2,690 crore despite of 20.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 36,237 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
