Eicher Motors Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2769.6, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 15315.6. The Sensex is at 52130.36, up 1.14%.Eicher Motors Ltd has lost around 3.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10912.25, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

