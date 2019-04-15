Eicher Motors Ltd up for fifth straight session

Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 21471.7, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.4% in last one year as compared to a 10.95% spurt in and a 22.73% spurt in the Auto.

Motors Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21471.7, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 11681.6. The Sensex is at 38884.77, up 0.3%. Motors Ltd has slipped around 3.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has slipped around 3.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8777.45, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37303 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 21534.45, up 0.14% on the day. is down 31.4% in last one year as compared to a 10.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.73% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 29.16 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)