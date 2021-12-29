Eicher Motors Ltd up for third consecutive session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2527.7, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.41% in last one year as compared to a 23.22% jump in NIFTY and a 17.68% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2527.7, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 17228.6. The Sensex is at 57885.29, down 0.02%. Eicher Motors Ltd has gained around 6.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10783.85, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2527.95, up 1.67% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 0.41% in last one year as compared to a 23.22% jump in NIFTY and a 17.68% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 43.25 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

