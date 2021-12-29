Nestle India Ltd stays in winning mode

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 19375.05, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 23.16% gain in NIFTY and a 8.01% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

The PE of the stock is 83.25 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

