Coal India appoints S. K. Mehta as CFO

Coal India said that it has appointed S. K. Mehta, GM (Finance), as CFO of the company from 1 January 2022.

The company said that it S. Ghatak Choudhary, GM (Finance) I/C & CFO, would be superannuating from the services of the company w.e.f. 31 December 2021. Consequently, he will cease to be the CFO of the company w.e.f. 1 January 2022.

Accordingly, the company has appointed S. K. Mehta, GM (Finance), as CFO of the company from 1 January 2022, till such time regular Director (Finance) is appointed in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the PSU coal major's net profit fell 0.6% to Rs 2,932.73 crore on 9.3% increase in net sales to Rs 21,292.50 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 66.21% stake while Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India held 11.01% stake in the company.

Shares of Coal India fell 1.54% to currently trade at Rs 146.60 on BSE.

