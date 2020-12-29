Dish TV India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 December 2020.

Dish TV India Ltd tumbled 7.82% to Rs 12.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd crashed 4.40% to Rs 104.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Esab India Ltd lost 4.05% to Rs 1831.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1214 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1987 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup plummeted 3.56% to Rs 100.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7602 shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd slipped 3.39% to Rs 461. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31288 shares in the past one month.

