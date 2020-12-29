Glenmark launches fixed-dose combination drug for diabetes

-
Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) at an affordable price for adults with type 2 diabetes in India.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a fixed dose combination of its novel, patent protected and globally researched sodium glucose co-transporter inhibitor (SGLT2i) - Remogliflozin Etabonate and another widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor) - Vildagliptin, in India. The fixed drug combination is indicated for the management of Type 2 diabetes.
The combination will contain Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) in a fixed dose and must be taken twice daily to improve glycemic control in patients. Glenmark has launched the same under two brand names Remo V and Remozen V.
Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin fixed dose combination and India is the first country to get access to this FDC drug. Glenmark received approval from the DCGI (the drug approval authority in India) for manufacturing and marketing the combination in late November 2020.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.23% to Rs 499.70. The drug maker's consolidated net profit slipped 8.4% to Rs 233.99 crore on 5.2% increase in net sales to Rs 2,908.12 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.
