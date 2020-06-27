EIH consolidated net profit rises 111.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.47% to Rs 410.44 crore

Net profit of EIH rose 111.04% to Rs 27.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.47% to Rs 410.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 503.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.14% to Rs 148.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 1596.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1810.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

