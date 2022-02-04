EIH Q3 PAT turnarounds to Rs 41 cr

EIH's consolidated net profit stands at Rs 40.80 crore in Q3 December 2021 as compared to a net loss of Rs 55.78 crore in Q3 December 2020.

Consolidated net sales surged 103.9% to Rs 365.38 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Rs 179.16 crore in Q3 December 2020. Pre-tax gains stood at Rs 56.10 crore in Q3 FY22 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 67.41 crore in Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, EIH reported a net profit of Rs 32.57 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared with net loss of Rs 41.53 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales soared 101.6% to Rs 314.35 crore in Q3 FY22 over Rs 155.90 crore in Q3 FY21.

Shares of EIH slipped 1.76% to Rs 144.75 on BSE. EIH is the flagship company of the Oberoi Group, one of the largest luxury hotel chains in India. It operates hotels under the three renowned names of Oberoi, Trident and Maidens.

