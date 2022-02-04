PI Industries gains after Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY

PI Industries advanced 1.06% to Rs 2515.10 after the company reported 14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 223 crore on a 17% increase in revenue to Rs 1,356 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Overheads amounted to Rs 333 crore in Q3 FY22, up by 24% from Rs 270 crore in Q3 FY21, mainly attributable to sharp increase in fuel and related utilities, shipping cost and one-time expenses pertaining to strategic initiatives.
EBITDA improved by 8% to Rs 297 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 276 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin was 22% in Q3 FY22 as against 24% in Q3 FY21.
"Trend of rising input costs continued. pass through partially effected by hiking selling prices both in CSM exports and Domestic segment during Q3full impact to reflect in coming quarters, the company said in a statement.
"Lower export incentives, partial cost pass through, etc. marginally impacted the gross margin despite favourable product mix, it added.
The company's board has approved an interim dividend for FY21-22 of Rs 3 per share.
PI Industries manufactures agricultural and fine chemicals and polymers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU