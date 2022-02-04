Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 23.92 points or 0.71% at 3393.33 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.99%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.98%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 4.46%),NLC India Ltd (up 4.01%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.06%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.52%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.43%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 0.92%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.69%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.65%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.11%), and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 0.08%) turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 118.18 or 0.2% at 58906.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.45 points or 0.23% at 17600.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 141.27 points or 0.47% at 29979.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.31 points or 0.22% at 8860.94.

On BSE,1836 shares were trading in green, 1006 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

