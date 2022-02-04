OnMobile Global gains after tieup for mobile cloud gaming platform in Sri Lanka

OnMobile Global rose 2.02% to Rs 166.80 after the company said it partnered with Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC to to launch the first mobile cloud gaming platform in the region.

OnMobile Global's mobile cloud-gaming platform, ONMO, is a unique mobile gaming offering that blends cloud streaming, social e-sports, and AI to provide an immersive gaming experience. It offers over 60 mobile games across genres with new games added every week.

ONMO will enable Dialog users to play from the most popular mobile game genres like action, arcade, racing, adventure, puzzles, amongst others.

ONMO has been offered with a free trial subscription and no data charges from the month of December 2021 at the launch event. The initial offering is free for a limited period.

Krish Seshadri, CEO of ONMO, said "We believe ONMO will emerge as a go-to-destination for cloud gaming in the region. We are excited to partner with Dialog to launch the first cloud gaming platform in Sri Lanka. The social play aspect, short, curated game moments and virtual rewards will make ONMO a fun & engaging experience for Dialog consumers."

Anthony Rodrigo, group chief innovation officer & chief architect of Dialog Axiata PLC stated, "We are pleased to be the first mobile operator to launch a commercial cloud gaming platform in Sri Lanka in collaboration with our partner, OnMobile. The initial phase of the ONMO cloud gaming platform has been optimized for smartphones and to run on Dialog's 4G mobile and Home Broadband networks. Furthermore, as a network getting ready for 5G, we are excited about the full potential which 5G will unlock for Cloud Gaming in future."

OnMobile Global is a global leader in mobile entertainment. It offers a wide array of products such as videos, tones, games & contests. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has over 80 million monthly users across the globe.

OnMobile Global's consolidated net profit tumbled 65% to Rs 2.66 crore on a 6.8% fall in net sales to Rs 130.43 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)