Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 26.08% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Eimco Elecon (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.46 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Eimco Elecon (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.43 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 65.73% in the June 2018 quarter
Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 76.85% in the June 2018 quarter
Elecon Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.50 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.60% to Rs 37.62 croreNet profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 26.08% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 37.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales37.6235.29 7 OPM %19.8818.02 -PBDT11.217.52 49 PBT9.946.25 59 NP7.305.79 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU