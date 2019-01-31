JUST IN
ICICI Bank, NTPC will be watched after Q3 results
Business Standard

Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 26.08% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.60% to Rs 37.62 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 26.08% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 37.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales37.6235.29 7 OPM %19.8818.02 -PBDT11.217.52 49 PBT9.946.25 59 NP7.305.79 26

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:28 IST

