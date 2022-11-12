Cravatex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prism Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.64 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Saurashtra Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7595.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sharpline Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Monte Carlo Fashions standalone net profit declines 10.59% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.73% to Rs 170.42 croreNet Loss of Cravatex reported to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 170.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 156.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales170.42156.74 9 OPM %-3.810 -PBDT-8.83-0.72 -1126 PBT-17.68-4.88 -262 NP-19.18-6.04 -218
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU