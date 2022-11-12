Oricon Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.31 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 132.58 croreNet profit of Oricon Enterprises reported to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 132.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales132.58105.52 26 OPM %6.40-6.64 -PBDT14.83-2.08 LP PBT6.82-10.18 LP NP4.31-13.01 LP
