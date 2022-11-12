Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 162.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 6229.38 croreNet Loss of Reliance Infrastructure reported to Rs 162.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 306.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 6229.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5713.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6229.385713.25 9 OPM %12.309.57 -PBDT412.1378.00 428 PBT47.09-229.63 LP NP-162.15-306.04 47
