Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 54.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.31% to Rs 2.67 crore

Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare declined 54.41% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.31% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.673.08 -13 OPM %26.9738.64 -PBDT0.641.13 -43 PBT0.420.97 -57 NP0.310.68 -54

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:49 IST

