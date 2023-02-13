Coffee Day Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 402.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.90% to Rs 243.85 crore

Net loss of Coffee Day Enterprises reported to Rs 402.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 20.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.90% to Rs 243.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 183.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.243.85183.49-144.0319.22-356.6853.87-404.8119.37-402.0620.47

