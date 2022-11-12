Ekennis Software Service standalone net profit rises 285.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 102.07% to Rs 3.90 crore

Net profit of Ekennis Software Service rose 285.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 102.07% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.901.9327.4415.031.090.331.030.290.770.20

