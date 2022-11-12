JUST IN
Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 35.11% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ekennis Software Service standalone net profit rises 285.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 102.07% to Rs 3.90 crore

Net profit of Ekennis Software Service rose 285.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 102.07% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.901.93 102 OPM %27.4415.03 -PBDT1.090.33 230 PBT1.030.29 255 NP0.770.20 285

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:42 IST

