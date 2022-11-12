Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 39.74% to Rs 12.98 croreNet Loss of Alliance Integrated Metaliks reported to Rs 17.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 28.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 39.74% to Rs 12.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.9821.54 -40 OPM %35.8210.21 -PBDT-10.43-18.85 45 PBT-17.52-25.90 32 NP-17.52-28.13 38
